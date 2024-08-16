PhilHealth fund transfer points to fiscal mess, and is illegal: UP econ prof | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
PhilHealth fund transfer points to fiscal mess, and is illegal: UP econ prof
PhilHealth fund transfer points to fiscal mess, and is illegal: UP econ prof
Arthur Fuentes, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 05:46 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 16, 2024 06:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Cielo Magno
|
PhilHealth fund stransfer
|
Ralph Recto
|
DOF
|
ABSNews
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.