DOH reports new mpox case with no travel history outside PH | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DOH reports new mpox case with no travel history outside PH

DOH reports new mpox case with no travel history outside PH

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 19, 2024 12:12 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
mpox
|
monkeypox
|
DOH
|
health
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.