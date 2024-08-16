What is mpox, how is it spread, and how can it be prevented? | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Health & Wellness
Health & Wellness
What is mpox, how is it spread, and how can it be prevented?
What is mpox, how is it spread, and how can it be prevented?
Deutsche Welle
Published Aug 16, 2024 12:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
mpox
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.