Pigs with African swine fever seized at Quezon City checkpoint | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pigs with African swine fever seized at Quezon City checkpoint
Pigs with African swine fever seized at Quezon City checkpoint
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 16, 2024 01:46 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 16, 2024 02:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ASF
|
QC
|
DA
|
BAI
|
pigs
|
hogs
|
animal
|
disease
|
African swine fever
|
Department of Agriculture
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.