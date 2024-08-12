No pork shortage, price hike seen amid ASF outbreak in parts of Batangas | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Business
Business
No pork shortage, price hike seen amid ASF outbreak in parts of Batangas
No pork shortage, price hike seen amid ASF outbreak in parts of Batangas
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 12, 2024 02:55 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
African Swine Fever
|
ASF
|
vaccine
|
Department of Agriculture
|
DA
|
Sec. Francisco Laurel
|
ANC
|
anc promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.