PHOTO: PISTON, Manibela begin 3-day transport strike

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
Members of the transport groups Piston and Manibela block traffic at Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City on August 14, 2024, as they began their 3-day transport strike. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News
