Manibela’s 3-day transport strike starts, leaves commuters worried | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Manibela’s 3-day transport strike starts, leaves commuters worried
Manibela’s 3-day transport strike starts, leaves commuters worried
Jessie Cruzat, Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 14, 2024 06:50 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 14, 2024 09:56 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
transport strike
|
jeepney
|
Manibela
|
Metro Manila
|
PUV Modernization Program
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.