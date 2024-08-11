AFP to continue routine patrols over Bajo de Masinloc despite recent incident from Chinese aircrafts | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP to continue routine patrols over Bajo de Masinloc despite recent incident from Chinese aircrafts
AFP to continue routine patrols over Bajo de Masinloc despite recent incident from Chinese aircrafts
Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 11, 2024 09:37 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
AFP
|
PLAA
|
Aircraft
|
PAF
|
News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.