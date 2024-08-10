AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc

AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 10, 2024 05:51 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bajo de Masinloc
|
Philippine Air Force
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Romeo Brawner Jr
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.