AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc
AFP says Chinese planes dropped flares in path of PAF patrol over Bajo de Masinloc
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 10, 2024 05:03 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 10, 2024 05:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bajo de Masinloc
|
Philippine Air Force
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
Romeo Brawner Jr
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.