Facebook, other traditional socmed platforms wane as news sources in PH—Digital News Report 2024

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Facebook, other traditional socmed platforms wane as news sources in PH—Digital News Report 2024
Facebook, other traditional socmed platforms wane as news sources in PH—Digital News Report 2024
Yvonne T. Chua
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Digital News Report
|
Social media
|
Digital media
|
Digital trends
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.