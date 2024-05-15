Frequent thunderstorms signal transition to rainy season but developing La Niña may delay it - PAGASA
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Frequent thunderstorms signal transition to rainy season but developing La Niña may delay it - PAGASA
Frequent thunderstorms signal transition to rainy season but developing La Niña may delay it - PAGASA
Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News
Published May 15, 2024 11:34 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
El Niño
|
La Niña
|
dry season
|
rainy season
|
PAGASA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.