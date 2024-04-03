SC declares Duterte’s revocation of amnesty granted to Trillanes unconstitutional

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
SC declares Duterte’s revocation of amnesty granted to Trillanes unconstitutional
SC declares Duterte’s revocation of amnesty granted to Trillanes unconstitutional
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 03, 2024 10:56 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Antonio Trillanes
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Supreme Court
|
Court decision
|
News
|
ANC Promo
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.