DepEd eyes reducing senior high school subjects to boost students' employability | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

DepEd eyes reducing senior high school subjects to boost students' employability

DepEd eyes reducing senior high school subjects to boost students' employability

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 07, 2024 12:41 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DepEd
|
Department of Education
|
SHS
|
senior high school
|
SHS curriculum
|
SHS subjects
|
high school
|
Sonny Angara
|
ADB
|
Asian Development Bank
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.