Sen. Marcos: AKAP financial aid program not an admin priority | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sen. Marcos: AKAP financial aid program not an admin priority
Sen. Marcos: AKAP financial aid program not an admin priority
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 03:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Imee Marcos
|
DSWD
|
AKAP
|
Ayuda sa Kapos Ang Kita Program
|
2025 budget
|
2025 General Appropriations Bill
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.