Comelec: Social media and AI rules do not police campaign content | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec: Social media and AI rules do not police campaign content
Comelec: Social media and AI rules do not police campaign content
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 03, 2024 01:14 PM PHT
|
Updated Nov 03, 2024 02:07 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
Comelec resolution
|
Commission on Elections
|
Kontra Daya
|
elections
|
polls
|
halalan 2025
|
poll watchdog
|
social media
|
AI
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.