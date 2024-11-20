VP Duterte expresses sympathy for her staff being grilled at House probe | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

VP Duterte expresses sympathy for her staff being grilled at House probe

VP Duterte expresses sympathy for her staff being grilled at House probe

Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Department of Education
|
House of Representative
|
Confidential funds
|
ABSnews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.