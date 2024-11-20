Solon flags OVP, DepEd receipts under same name but with ‘different’ signatures | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Solon flags OVP, DepEd receipts under same name but with ‘different’ signatures

Solon flags OVP, DepEd receipts under same name but with ‘different’ signatures

Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 20, 2024 08:19 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House of Representatives
|
House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Department of Education
|
DepEd
|
Sara Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.