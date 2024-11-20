Sara Duterte says she prefers peace and development programs instead of dole-outs | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sara Duterte says she prefers peace and development programs instead of dole-outs

Sara Duterte says she prefers peace and development programs instead of dole-outs

Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
vice president
|
Sara Duterte
|
Butuan City
|
House of Representatives
|
OVP
|
financial assistance
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.