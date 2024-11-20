Cayetano confronts DOH over ‘locked’ EMBO health centers at budget hearing | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Cayetano confronts DOH over ‘locked’ EMBO health centers at budget hearing

Cayetano confronts DOH over ‘locked’ EMBO health centers at budget hearing

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
DOH
|
Taguig
|
Embo barangays
|
closure of health centers in Embo
|
Embo health centers
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.