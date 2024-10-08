Oriental Mindoro vice gov Ejay Falcon ditches reelection bid, eyes Congress instead | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Oriental Mindoro vice gov Ejay Falcon ditches reelection bid, eyes Congress instead
Oriental Mindoro vice gov Ejay Falcon ditches reelection bid, eyes Congress instead
Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 12:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ejay Falcon
|
local elections
|
Halalan 2025
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.