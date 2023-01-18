Ejay Falcon adjusting well to politics, provincial life

MANILA – Ejay Falcon is happy to go back to acting via the upcoming series “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” but the actor-politician maintained he is still committed to serving his constituents in Orintal Mindoro.

Falcon said this in his interview with Push when he was asked if this project marks the beginning of his return to television.

“Depende pa rin po sa projects dahil sa ngayon prayoridad ko na maglingkod sa mga taga-Mindoro. Ibinigay nila sa akin ang kanilang tiwala at gusto ko siyempreng magampanan ang aking tungkulin," he said.

“Bukas pa rin tayo na gumawa ng projects mapa-teleserye o pelikula man 'yan. Pero definitely hindi ko mabibigay ang lahat ng oras ko para dun. Kung kaya ng schedule ko, bakit po hindi?” he added.

Falcon is the incumbent vice governor of Oriental Mindoro. The actor said he was able to adapt to the job immediately and he enjoys being of service to the people in his province.

“Mabilis naman po akong naka-adapt at ngayon nga ay gamay naman na po. 'Di lang sa trabaho kung hindi sa buhay probinsya na rin dahil sa Mindoro na po talaga ako nakatira at lumuluwas na lang kapag kailangan,” he said.

Falcon started his showbiz career after winning the teen edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2008.

Before venturing into politics, he was able to headline several ABS-CBN series including “Pasion de Amor” and “Dugong Buhay.”