China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel
China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 08, 2024 12:27 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 08, 2024 02:18 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
China Philippines
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
|
maritime dispute
|
US
|
defense
|
military
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.