China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel

China fires water cannon at Philippine vessel

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 08, 2024 02:18 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
China Philippines
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
|
maritime dispute
|
US
|
defense
|
military
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.