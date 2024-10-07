Cardinal-designate Pablo David: 'Responsibility, not honor' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Cardinal-designate Pablo David: 'Responsibility, not honor'

Cardinal-designate Pablo David: 'Responsibility, not honor'

Erik Tenedero, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bishop Ambo
|
Bishop Pablo Virgilio David
|
Diocese of Kalookan
|
Consistory
|
Cardinal-designate
|
Vatican
|
Catholic Church
|
Pope Francis
|
CBCP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.