Only court can stop Guo from running for Bamban mayor again — lawyer | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Only court can stop Guo from running for Bamban mayor again — lawyer

Only court can stop Guo from running for Bamban mayor again — lawyer

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Bamban
|
Tarlac
|
Halalan 2025
|
Stephen David
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.