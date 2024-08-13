Ombudsman orders dismissal of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Ombudsman orders dismissal of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Ombudsman orders dismissal of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo

Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Ombudsman
|
ABSNews
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.