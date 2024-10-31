FACT CHECK: Hindi apela para ipaimbestiga si Duterte ang binasura ng ICC | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
FACT CHECK: Hindi apela para ipaimbestiga si Duterte ang binasura ng ICC
FACT CHECK: Hindi apela para ipaimbestiga si Duterte ang binasura ng ICC
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Published Oct 31, 2024 06:13 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Rodrigo Duterte
|
International Criminal Court
|
ICC
|
war on drugs
|
ICC probe
|
imbestigasyon
|
misinformation
|
disinformation
|
fact-check
|
ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.