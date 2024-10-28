IN PHOTOS: Duterte takes full responsibility for 'war on drugs' during Senate probe | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

IN PHOTOS: Duterte takes full responsibility for 'war on drugs' during Senate probe

IN PHOTOS: Duterte takes full responsibility for 'war on drugs' during Senate probe

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 28, 2024 03:14 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
Former President Rodrigo Duterte
|
war on drugs
|
illegal drugs
|
extra-judicial killings
|
Senate Probe
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.