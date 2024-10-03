Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC
Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC
Karen De Guzman, Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 03:00 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 03, 2024 04:10 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Isko Moreno
|
Honey Lacuna
|
Manila
|
Manila mayor
|
Comelec
|
COC
|
certificate of candidacy
|
COC filing
|
halalan 2025
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.