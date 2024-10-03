Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC

Honey vs Isko? Manila Mayor Lacuna's supporters shout 'walang magbabalik!' as she files COC

Karen De Guzman, Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 03, 2024 04:10 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Isko Moreno
|
Honey Lacuna
|
Manila
|
Manila mayor
|
Comelec
|
COC
|
certificate of candidacy
|
COC filing
|
halalan 2025
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.