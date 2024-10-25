Kristine slightly decelerates as it exits PAR; 'Leon' may enter PH on Sunday | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Kristine slightly decelerates as it exits PAR; 'Leon' may enter PH on Sunday
Kristine slightly decelerates as it exits PAR; 'Leon' may enter PH on Sunday
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 25, 2024 01:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Pagasa
|
DOST
|
Kristine
|
Leon
|
weather
|
weather bulletin
|
weather patrol
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.