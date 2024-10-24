Kristine affects 3.3 million Filipinos, tens of thousands still in shelters - DSWD | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Kristine affects 3.3 million Filipinos, tens of thousands still in shelters - DSWD

Kristine affects 3.3 million Filipinos, tens of thousands still in shelters - DSWD

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
kristineph
|
dswd
|
disaster
|
pagasa
|
irene dumlao
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.