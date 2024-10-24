Palace suspends all classes, gov't work in Luzon on Oct. 25 due to storm | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Palace suspends all classes, gov't work in Luzon on Oct. 25 due to storm
Palace suspends all classes, gov't work in Luzon on Oct. 25 due to storm
Rose Carmelle Lacuata, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 24, 2024 08:39 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 24, 2024 09:00 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
walang pasok
|
class suspension
|
Office of the Executive Secretary
|
KristinePH
|
severe tropical storm Kristine
|
weather
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.