Kristine leaves several dead, around 2 million affected: NDRRMC | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Kristine leaves several dead, around 2 million affected: NDRRMC

Kristine leaves several dead, around 2 million affected: NDRRMC

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
KristinePH
|
Kristine
|
severe tropical storm
|
NDRRMC
|
National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council
|
casualties
|
Bicol
|
Calabarzon
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.