Paolo Duterte says no problem if dad attends House Quad Comm hearing | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Paolo Duterte says no problem if dad attends House Quad Comm hearing
Paolo Duterte says no problem if dad attends House Quad Comm hearing
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 06:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Paolo Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
House of Representatives
|
Quad Committee
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.