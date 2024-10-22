Rep. Duterte challenges 2025 political opponent to undergo drug test | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Regions
Regions
Rep. Duterte challenges 2025 political opponent to undergo drug test
Rep. Duterte challenges 2025 political opponent to undergo drug test
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 11:36 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Halalan 2025
|
Davao City
|
Paolo Duterte
|
Margarita Nograles
|
PBA Party List
|
drug test
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.