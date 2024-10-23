‘Worst yet to come’: Marcos Jr. tells agencies to brace for more flooding | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
‘Worst yet to come’: Marcos Jr. tells agencies to brace for more flooding
‘Worst yet to come’: Marcos Jr. tells agencies to brace for more flooding
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 23, 2024 04:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
NDRRMC
|
Typhoon Kristine
|
Flooding
|
PAGASA
|
Climate Change
|
Bicol
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.