Palace shortens gov't work on October 31 for Undas | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Palace shortens gov't work on October 31 for Undas
Palace shortens gov't work on October 31 for Undas
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 10:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Malacanang
|
Undas 2024
|
All Saints' Day
|
All Souls' Day
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.