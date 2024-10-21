DOJ studying legal consequences of Duterte's statement on Marcos Sr.'s remains | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
DOJ studying legal consequences of Duterte's statement on Marcos Sr.'s remains
DOJ studying legal consequences of Duterte's statement on Marcos Sr.'s remains
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 12:40 PM PHT
|
Updated Oct 21, 2024 01:58 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
politics
|
Sara Duterte
|
Jesus Crispin Remulla
|
Department of Justice
|
Ferdinand Marcos Sr
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.