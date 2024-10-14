Palace accepts resignation of Napolcom exec tagged in drug war killings | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Palace accepts resignation of Napolcom exec tagged in drug war killings
Palace accepts resignation of Napolcom exec tagged in drug war killings
PIA GUTIERREZ, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 12:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Edilberto Leonardo
|
National Police Commission
|
War on drugs
|
Drug war
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.