De Lima 'inclined' to sue Dela Rosa over alleged drug trade frame-up | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
De Lima 'inclined' to sue Dela Rosa over alleged drug trade frame-up
De Lima 'inclined' to sue Dela Rosa over alleged drug trade frame-up
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 12:16 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
De Lima
|
Leila de Lima
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
drug war
|
war on drugs
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.