More Filipinos believe government is mishandling transport issues: poll | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

More Filipinos believe government is mishandling transport issues: poll

More Filipinos believe government is mishandling transport issues: poll

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 13, 2024 11:31 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PISTON
|
transportation
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
2024 International Transport Workers' Federation Global Poll
|
ITF
|
survey
|
poll
|
public transport modernization program
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.