Marcos wants 'comprehensive, holistic' approach to traffic problem: NEDA chief
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos wants 'comprehensive, holistic' approach to traffic problem: NEDA chief
Marcos wants 'comprehensive, holistic' approach to traffic problem: NEDA chief
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 04, 2024 01:48 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
NEDA
|
Marcos
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
BBM
|
traffic
|
traffic crisis
|
transportation
|
mobility
|
Balisacan
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.