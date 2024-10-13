'Infrastructure to move people, not cars, will solve traffic congestion' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Infrastructure to move people, not cars, will solve traffic congestion'
'Infrastructure to move people, not cars, will solve traffic congestion'
ABS-CBN News, Kenneth Roland A. Guda
Published Oct 13, 2024 02:41 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Transportation
|
Active transport
|
Active mobiliity
|
Infrastructure
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.