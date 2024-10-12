Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm

Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Mylah Roque
|
Harry Roque
|
House Quad Comm
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.