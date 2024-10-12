Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm
Roque's wife denies refusing to appear before House quad comm
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 12, 2024 10:30 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Mylah Roque
|
Harry Roque
|
House Quad Comm
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.