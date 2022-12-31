Task group formed to probe slay of model in Davao City

Contributed photo

DAVAO CITY — The Police Regional Office in Davao Region has created a special investigation task group to look into the killing of businesswoman and model Yvonne Plaza in Tugbok, Davao City.

Plaza was shot in front of her rented house in Green Meadows subdivision in Barangay Sto Niño Wednesday night.

Composed of 16 police personnel, the "SITG Yvonnette" will determine the motive of the incident and identity of the perpetrators.

In an interview with PTV Davao on Friday, the director of Davao City police office, Police Col. Alberto Lupaz, said while there are persons of interest on the case already, authorities have yet to gather enough evidence.

The CCTV footage, acquired by the Tugbok PNP, showed the actual shooting against Plaza but both culprits were wearing helmets.

Lupaz added that he gave an order to the Tugbok police that in 2 weeks, the suspects must be charged already.

“With the creation of the said 'SITG Yvonette,' Police Regional Office 11 assures a fair, impartial and unbiased conduct of investigation and will give updates once available,” the police said in a statement.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan