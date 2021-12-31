At a farm in La Trinidad, Benguet during the Coronavirus lockdown in Luzon on April 15, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Benguet province on New Year's Eve recorded the coldest temperature so far this amihan season at 7.7 degrees Celsius, the state weather bureau said.

Baguio City also recorded its lowest temperature so far at 10.6 degrees Celsius at 4 a.m. while Quezon City recorded a minimum temperature of 20.1 degrees Celsius at 6 a.m., according to PAGASA.

Baguio's coolest temperature on record was at 6.3-degrees Celsius, back in Jan. 18, 1961. The lowest temperature drop in Metro Manila was 14.5 degrees Celsius recorded in January 11, 1914, PAGASA earlier said.

The onset of the amihan season, which prevails over the eastern part of the Philippines, was declared on October 26.

- With reports from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News