PAGASA announces onset of amihan season

MANILA—Effects of the northeast monsoon or amihan are now being felt in the country, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In a statement released Monday, PAGASA said for the past several days strong to gale-force northeasterly winds have prevailed over Northern Luzon because of the strengthening of the high-pressure system over Siberia enhanced further by passing low-pressure areas.

Gradual cooling of the surface air temperature over northeastern Luzon has also been observed, according to the state weather bureau.

"With the onset of the amihan season, the northeast windflow is expected to gradually become more dominant over Northern Luzon, bringing cold and dry air," PAGASA said.

In its Tuesday public weather forecast, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon could bring about cloudy skies with rains in Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Provinces, and Catanduanes.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains may also persist in the Ilocos Region, it added.