PH virus tally hits 474,064 with 1,541 new confirmed cases

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,541 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the country’s total to 474,064.

The Department of Health also reported 296 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 439,796.

This meant that the country has a total of 25,024 active cases as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

Fourteen more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 9,244.

The DOH said the decrease in cases over the holiday season was to be expected given the closure of many private laboratories and the decrease in patients seen by those who remained open.