Philippines may end 2020 with 480,000 COVID-19 cases: OCTA

MANILA - The Philippines may end the year with 480,000 cases of COVID-19 infections based on the current trajectory, hitting the lower end of earlier projections, OCTA research group said Friday.

An earlier monitoring report from the group pegged cases to reach 470,000 to 500,000, but current trends show the lower end is more likely, said Dr. Guido David.

"Right now, actually, we are projected to reach the lower end of our projection, which is closer to 470,000. It looks like we’re going to reach something like 475,000 to 480,000 but that is with the current trajectory," he told ANC's Headstart.

"If the situation worsens a little bit, we might get closer to 500,000. But right now, that is not the case," he said.

David said latest data show that the number of cases is decreasing, with less than 2,000 new infections reported everyday nationwide and only about 400 in Metro Manila. However, he said there are indicators that "an uptick might already be starting."

"We don’t have the full details yet because these are just indicators... but we would know more by next week if the uptick is continuing to grow. In that case, a surge or at least an uptick might happen in Metro Manila," he said.

The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,383 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 445,540.

More details to follow.