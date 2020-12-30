Home  >  News

China's Sinopharm says vaccine '79 pct effective' vs COVID-19

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Dec 30 2020 12:59 PM | Updated as of Dec 30 2020 01:03 PM

A sign of Sinopharm is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 5, 2020. Tingshu Wang, Reuters/file

BEIJING - Phase III trials of a vaccine developed by Sinopharm found it was 79 percent effective against Covid-19, the Chinese pharma giant announced Wednesday, lower than rival jabs developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

"Sinopharm CNBG Beijing's inactivated coronavirus vaccine exhibits safety after vaccination... the protective effect of the vaccine against Covid-19 is 79.34%," said Beijing Institute of Biological Products -- a Sinopharm subsidiary. 

© Agence France-Presse

