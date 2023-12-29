Transport groups protest ahead of PUV consolidation deadline

MANILA — Protesters occupied Mendiola and blocked other adjacent busy thoroughfares Friday as they continue to lament the looming phaseout of traditional public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Jeepney drivers and operators, joined by members of progressive groups, held a large-scale rally two days before the December 31 deadline for the consolidation of jeepney operators into cooperatives, as part of the modernization program that would put a large number of jeepneys out of commission if their franchise is not renewed.

The Manila Police District said the estimate number of protesters who marched from Quezon City reached over 1,000.

Jeepneys also occupied a portion of Mendiola-bound lane of C.M. Recto Avenue.

Most protesters dispersed in Mendiola at around 6 in the evening, but some stayed at C.M. Recto Avenue to continue their protest until about 10 in the evening.

Some will spend the night at Liwasang Bonifacio and vowed to continue the rally on Saturday.

In a statement, Piston said the phaseout of traditional jeepneys will lead to the loss of jobs and displacement of almost 140,000 drivers and 60,000 operators all over the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier said in a statement that 70 percent of all operators have already committed to and consolidated under the PUV Modernization Program, adding that the minority should not be allowed to cause further delays for the majority.

Opposing transport groups have stressed that they are not against forming cooperatives, but that members want to retain ownership of their units and franchises.

They said consolidation and the modernization program in general favor large cooperatives and transport companies and put single-unit operators at a disadvantage.

Southern Luzon drivers also protest consolidation plan

Aside from Piston and Manibela, other groups also staged different protests within the metro and in key areas in the provinces.